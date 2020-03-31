Oneida Co: 1st COVID-19 related death reported

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente reported on Tuesday that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has died as a result of the disease.

The county executive did not provide any further details about the victim.

He also reported there are eight new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, which brings the total in Oneida County to 46.

There were 70 results that came back negative since Monday’s update.

He did report that 12 people who had tested positive have recovered from the illness.

Picente also issued an executive order prohibiting campgrounds and RV sites in the county from opening until July 1.

