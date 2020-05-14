Oneida Co: 4 deaths and 3 public exposures relating to COVID-19

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Four people died from COVID-19 in Oneida County in the last 24 hours.

Three of the deaths were at nursing homes, and one was at the Central New York Psyciatric Center.

County health officials are also alerting of three possible public exposures.

On May 5, at the Walmart in Rome, an infected person shopped there between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. anyone who was there should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 19.

On May 6, a customer picking up food at Georgio’s Village Cafe in New Hartford between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. tested positive. Anyone who was there during that time should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 20.

And on May 9, there was a possible exposure at the Tops supermarket on Erie Boulevard West in Rome between 4:30 and 5:00 p.m. anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 23.

These are all considered low risk exposures because all were wearing masks.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente also announced Thursday the Oneida County Public Market will reopen this Saturday at Utica Union Station from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

All customers are required to wear a mask and no children or pets (except service animals) will be admitted.

