Oneida Co: A new death, plus a public exposure alert

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County reported another death Thursday due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 19.

The county also reported 44 new positive cases Thursday, bring the number of active cases to 352.

There was one public exposure to warn you about.

An Oneida County resident, who worked at Empire Green Farms in neighboring Madison County who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Oneida Walmart May 3 between 11 am and Noon.

Health officials say this is a low risk exposure, and people should monitor themselves until May 14.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9