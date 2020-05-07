Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Oneida Co: A new death, plus a public exposure alert

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County reported another death Thursday due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 19.

The county also reported 44 new positive cases Thursday, bring the number of active cases to 352.

There was one public exposure to warn you about.

An Oneida County resident, who worked at Empire Green Farms in neighboring Madison County who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Oneida Walmart May 3 between 11 am and Noon.

Health officials say this is a low risk exposure, and people should monitor themselves until May 14.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected