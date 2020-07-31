Oneida Co. announces several new potential COVID-19 exposures; 4 from Centro busses

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced several new locations on Friday that may have recently been exposed to coronavirus, including four potential exposures on Centro Bus routes.
If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after your visit.
Monday, July 20:
- Time of exposure: Around 2 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Centro Bus from Genesee and Court Street to Sangertown Square
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 3
- Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: The Children’s Place located in Sangertown Square, New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes (Employee)
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 3
- Time of exposure: Around 7:45 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Centro Bus from Sangertown Square to Genesee and Court Street
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 3
Wednesday, July 22:
- Time of exposure: Around 11:30 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Centro Bus from Genesee and Court Street to Sangertown Square
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 5
- Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Place of exposure: The Children’s Place located in Sangertown Square, New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes (Employee)
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 5
- Time of exposure: Around 5:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Centro Bus from Sangertown Square to Genesee Street and Court Street
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 5
Sunday, July 26:
- Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Brimfield Farm Winery located on Brimfield Street in Clinton
- Wore mask: Yes, except when drinking
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 9
Monday, July 27:
- Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Home Goods located in Sangertown Square, New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 10
- Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Target located in Sangertown Square, New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 10
If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more information regarding Oneida County and coronavirus, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
- Tell Me Something Good: Tearney’s Martial Arts in Camillus
- Congressman John Katko pushing for state aid, unemployment assistance
- The MOST Museum ready to welcome back visitors on the weekends
- Oneida Co. announces several new potential COVID-19 exposures; 4 from Centro busses
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App