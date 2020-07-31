Oneida Co. announces several new potential COVID-19 exposures; 4 from Centro busses

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced several new locations on Friday that may have recently been exposed to coronavirus, including four potential exposures on Centro Bus routes.

If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after your visit.

Monday, July 20:

Time of exposure: Around 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Centro Bus from Genesee and Court Street to Sangertown Square

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 3

Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: The Children’s Place located in Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes (Employee)

Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 3

Time of exposure: Around 7:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Centro Bus from Sangertown Square to Genesee and Court Street

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 3

Wednesday, July 22:

Time of exposure: Around 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Centro Bus from Genesee and Court Street to Sangertown Square

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 5

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: The Children’s Place located in Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes (Employee)

Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 5

Time of exposure: Around 5:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Centro Bus from Sangertown Square to Genesee Street and Court Street

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 5

Sunday, July 26:

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Brimfield Farm Winery located on Brimfield Street in Clinton

Wore mask: Yes, except when drinking

Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 9

Monday, July 27:

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Home Goods located in Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 10

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Target located in Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to August 10

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

For more information regarding Oneida County and coronavirus, click here.