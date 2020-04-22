Oneida Co. Executive Anthony Picente speaks about COVID-19 in the county

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- St. Joseph's Health CEO, Leslie Paul Luke, tells NewsChannel 9 that he's going to take a 25 percent pay cut to offset major losses his hospital took when surgeries were called off.

When asked about his budget, Luke says, "It's going to be a challenge for us to break even, even with elective surgeries. It does help. Surgeries has more of a margin than other procedures."