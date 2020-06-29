Oneida County: Businesses face fines if they do not adhere to mask policy, public also warned about COVID-19 exposures

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says businesses will be fined if they do not enforce the requirment that staff and customers wear masks as mandated by the state of New York.
During a Monday afternoon update on COVID-19, Picente says he doesn’t want the progress Oneida County and state have made against the virus reversed because people are complacent.
“We cannot have this spread happen through carelessness or ignorance of the law, Picente said. “And I understand that the businesses do not want to be the bad guys. It’s not about being the bad guys it’s being the good guys. Good guys are wearing the masks, and good guys are adhering to social distancing.”
Picente says its not enough to put up signs or put up markers for social distancing if you are not going to enforce it.
He likened the mask requirement to New York’s law against smoking.
He says occasionally someone will try to light a cigarette where its prohibited, but the individual is quickly told to extinguish it.
The Oneida County Executive also warned about large gatherings, saying he was well aware that there were numerous high school graduation celebrations over the weekend.
He urged people to wear masks, and social distance, because all it takes is one infected person to spread it to a large group.
The Oneida County Health Department also warned of several instances where the public may have been exposed to someone infected with COVID-19.
Friday June 19
Time of exposure: 12 p.m.-12:30 pm
Place of exposure: Hannaford
Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: Through 7/3/20
Saturday
Time of exposure: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Rite Supermarket
Address of exposure: Bleecker Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: Through 7/11/20
Saturday
Time of exposure: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Place of exposure: Golden Burma Asian Market
Address of exposure: South Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: Through 7/11/20
Saturday
Time of exposure: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Place of exposure: Nguyen Phat Oriental Store
Address of exposure: Bleecker Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: Through 7/11/20
