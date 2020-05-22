Oneida Co: Five possible public exposure incidents

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Health Officials want to alert the public about five incidents where the general public may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
These incidents happened on May 16:
Time of exposure: 8:05-8:20 a.m.
Place of exposure: Café Caruso
Address of exposure: 707 Bleecker St., Utica
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/30/20
Time of exposure: 8:40-9:00 a.m.
Place of exposure: Dollar General
Address of exposure: 5354 State Rt. 233, Westmoreland
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/30/20
Time of exposure: 9:00-9:45 a.m.
Place of exposure: Northstar Orchard
Address of exposure: 4741 Rt. 233, Westmoreland
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/30/20
Time of exposure: 10:00-11:00 a.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper New Hartford
Address of exposure: 4535 Commercial Dr., New Hartford
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/30/20
This incident took place on May 17:
Place of exposure: Walmart – Rome
Address of exposure: 5815 Taberg Rd., Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/31/20
Residents are asked to monitor their symptoms for the time frames listed for each incident. If you experience symptoms contact your primary care provider.
