Oneida Co: Five possible public exposure incidents

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Health Officials want to alert the public about five incidents where the general public may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

These incidents happened on May 16:

Time of exposure: 8:05-8:20 a.m.

Place of exposure: Café Caruso

Address of exposure: 707 Bleecker St., Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/30/20

Time of exposure: 8:40-9:00 a.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: 5354 State Rt. 233, Westmoreland

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/30/20

Time of exposure: 9:00-9:45 a.m.

Place of exposure: Northstar Orchard

Address of exposure: 4741 Rt. 233, Westmoreland

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/30/20

Time of exposure: 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper New Hartford

Address of exposure: 4535 Commercial Dr., New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/30/20

This incident took place on May 17:

Place of exposure: Walmart – Rome

Address of exposure: 5815 Taberg Rd., Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/31/20

Residents are asked to monitor their symptoms for the time frames listed for each incident. If you experience symptoms contact your primary care provider.

