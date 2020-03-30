Live Now
Daily White House briefing on COVID-19
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Oneida Co: People need to adhere to social distancing rules

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente issued a plea Monday to businesses that are still operating and Oneida County residents to please take the social distancing rules seriously.

Picente says his office keeps getting calls from concerned residents about businesses and individuals who are ignoring the guidelines.

He says the numbers this weekend should drive that message home, pointing out that in the last four days Oneida County had more positive results of COVID-19 tests than in the first two weeks of this crisis.

Oneida county now has 38 confirmed cases.

Eight are hospitalized and two of those are outside of the county.

The county has conducted 568 total tests:

  • 290 negative results
  • 278 under mandatory quarantine
  • 234 under precautionary quarantine
  • 442 discharged from mandatory or precautionary quarantine

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected