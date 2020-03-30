UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente issued a plea Monday to businesses that are still operating and Oneida County residents to please take the social distancing rules seriously.
Picente says his office keeps getting calls from concerned residents about businesses and individuals who are ignoring the guidelines.
He says the numbers this weekend should drive that message home, pointing out that in the last four days Oneida County had more positive results of COVID-19 tests than in the first two weeks of this crisis.
Oneida county now has 38 confirmed cases.
Eight are hospitalized and two of those are outside of the county.
The county has conducted 568 total tests:
- 290 negative results
- 278 under mandatory quarantine
- 234 under precautionary quarantine
- 442 discharged from mandatory or precautionary quarantine
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ‘We’re going to find you and prosecute you’: Lawmakers look to protect elders from coronavirus scams
- California lawmakers lead effort to provide unemployment benefits for gig-workers
- Oswego County: Fulton closes playgrounds, county directs police to enforce executive orders
- Dr. Thomas talks with NewsChannel 9 about coronavirus in Central New York
- Oneida Co: People need to adhere to social distancing rules
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App