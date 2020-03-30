Oneida Co: People need to adhere to social distancing rules

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente issued a plea Monday to businesses that are still operating and Oneida County residents to please take the social distancing rules seriously.

Picente says his office keeps getting calls from concerned residents about businesses and individuals who are ignoring the guidelines.

He says the numbers this weekend should drive that message home, pointing out that in the last four days Oneida County had more positive results of COVID-19 tests than in the first two weeks of this crisis.

Oneida county now has 38 confirmed cases.

Eight are hospitalized and two of those are outside of the county.

The county has conducted 568 total tests:

290 negative results

278 under mandatory quarantine

234 under precautionary quarantine

442 discharged from mandatory or precautionary quarantine

