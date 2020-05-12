Oneida Co: Possible public exposure in New Hartford

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County is alerting customers of the Walmart in New Hartford of a low risk exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The incident happened on May 7 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.
If you were in the store at that time you should monitor yourself for symptoms until May 21.
The infected person was wearing a face mask.
In their Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 briefing, Oneida County reported 8 new positive cases in the county with the total number of active cases at 333. 27 are hospitalized and 311 have recovered.
