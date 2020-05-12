Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | NY Forward - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Oneida Co: Possible public exposure in New Hartford

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County is alerting customers of the Walmart in New Hartford of a low risk exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The incident happened on May 7 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

If you were in the store at that time you should monitor yourself for symptoms until May 21.

The infected person was wearing a face mask.

In their Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 briefing, Oneida County reported 8 new positive cases in the county with the total number of active cases at 333. 27 are hospitalized and 311 have recovered.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected