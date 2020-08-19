Oneida Co. reaching out to county gyms, fitness-related business for safety plans

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

New York Gyms Receive Reopening Guidelines

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Health officials in Oneida County are reaching out to all county gyms and fitness-related businesses to get information on safety plans.

Among the steps that owners have to take include reviewing state guidelines, have a business plan in place and then email the county health department.

Once those steps are taken, the county will perform an inspection prior to the Sept. 2 deadline set by the state.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected