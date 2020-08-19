Oneida Co. reaching out to county gyms, fitness-related business for safety plans

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Health officials in Oneida County are reaching out to all county gyms and fitness-related businesses to get information on safety plans.
Among the steps that owners have to take include reviewing state guidelines, have a business plan in place and then email the county health department.
Once those steps are taken, the county will perform an inspection prior to the Sept. 2 deadline set by the state.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Consumer Reports: How to thaw food safely
- Juarez says COVID-19 outbreaks at jails ‘contained,’ lets visitors back inside
- Vernon Downs racing season in jeopardy
- Drowning of leader at Mexican migrant camp spurs ‘silence and tears’
- Snowing cocoa? Chocolate factory glitch dusts Swiss town
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App