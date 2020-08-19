Oneida Co. reaching out to county gyms, fitness-related business for safety plans

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Health officials in Oneida County are reaching out to all county gyms and fitness-related businesses to get information on safety plans.

Among the steps that owners have to take include reviewing state guidelines, have a business plan in place and then email the county health department.

Once those steps are taken, the county will perform an inspection prior to the Sept. 2 deadline set by the state.