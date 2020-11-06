Oneida Co. releases lengthy list of potential COVID exposures, including polling site

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department released a list of potential public COVID-19 exposures on Friday.

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the date of the exposure.

Retro Fitness

5123 Commercial Drive, Yorkville

Tuesday, October 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Killabrew Saloon

10 Clinton Road, New Hartford

Tuesday, October 27 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dollar General

34 Chenango Avenue S. Clinton

Wednesday, October 28 from 8 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

Walmart

710 Horatio Street, Utica

Friday, October 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Price Chopper

1917 Genesee Street, Utica

Friday, October 30 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Applebee’s Grill & Bar

300 River Road, Utica

Saturday, October 31 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Abundant Life Community Church

86 Mexico Street, Camden

Sunday, November 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sumo Japanese Steak House

4671 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Sunday, November 1 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Maynard Fire Department (Voting Site)

9500 Maynard Drive, Marcy

Tuesday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse

151 North Genesee Street, Utica

Wednesday, November 4 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms occur, stay home and contact your doctor.