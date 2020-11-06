Oneida Co. releases lengthy list of potential COVID exposures, including polling site

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department released a list of potential public COVID-19 exposures on Friday.
Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the date of the exposure.
Retro Fitness
- 5123 Commercial Drive, Yorkville
- Tuesday, October 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, October 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Killabrew Saloon
- 10 Clinton Road, New Hartford
- Tuesday, October 27 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Dollar General
- 34 Chenango Avenue S. Clinton
- Wednesday, October 28 from 8 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
Walmart
- 710 Horatio Street, Utica
- Friday, October 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Price Chopper
- 1917 Genesee Street, Utica
- Friday, October 30 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Applebee’s Grill & Bar
- 300 River Road, Utica
- Saturday, October 31 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Abundant Life Community Church
- 86 Mexico Street, Camden
- Sunday, November 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sumo Japanese Steak House
- 4671 Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- Sunday, November 1 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Maynard Fire Department (Voting Site)
- 9500 Maynard Drive, Marcy
- Tuesday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse
- 151 North Genesee Street, Utica
- Wednesday, November 4 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and/or diarrhea.
If symptoms occur, stay home and contact your doctor.
