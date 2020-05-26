Oneida Co: Two additional COVID-19 deaths

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County reported two more residents died today as a result of COVID-19. Both were nursing home residents.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente reports 43 people have now died in Oneida County as a result of the virus.

He said 48 Oneida County residents are now hospitalized, a new high, but he added 34 of those patients are from nursing homes.

Picente reported 12 new positive cases for a total of 336 new active cases.

However he says all the county’s numbers are within the parameters set by the state so that it can begin Phase II of the reopening process on Friday.

