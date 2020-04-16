Oneida Co: Two more deaths from COVID-19

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Two more people have died in Oneida County as a result of COVID-19.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente made the annoucement Thursday in his daily Facebook Live news briefing.

So far, six people in Oneida County have died as a result of COVID-19.

Picente offered no details about the victims.

There are ten new confirmed cases in the county.

A total of 33 people are hospitalized.

Total active cases are 179 and there are 66 people who have resolved.

County Executive Picente also expressed his disappointment with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement this morning that he was extending restrictions on public gatherings and closing non essential businesses through May 15.

Picente said the first he heard of the Governor’s plans was while watching his news conference this morning.

Picente says he has had conversations with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and is hoping they will come up with a regional proposal for the governor that might ease some restrictions in regions of Upstate New York.

