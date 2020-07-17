Oneida Co.: Two possible public exposures, plus a spike in new positive cases

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department says there were 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday.

A spokesman for the county says it is a direct result of a free testing day conducted by the New York State Health Department in the parking lot of a Utica church earlier this week.

600 people from the area were tested that day.

The county is also warning of two possible public exposures to COVID-19 at a Utica Walmart. Residents who may have been affected are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms do develop, contact your primary care provider or the Oneida County Health Department for further details on testing.

Wednesday, July 15

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/29/20

Thursday, July 16

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/30/20

