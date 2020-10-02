Oneida Co. venue being tied to spread of COVID-19

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oneida County venue is being tied to a spread of COVID-19 into five other counties, which has resulted in two deaths.

Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club in New York Mills had its state liquor license suspended this week after admitting to hosting a wedding in late August with more than 100 guests present. That’s twice the legal limit allowed during the pandemic and more than 50% of their legal occupancy.

The Oneida County Department of Health says people were not required to wear facial coverings, chairs were spaced less than two feet apart, and no hand sanitizer was available. Twin Ponds also reportedly failed to close off, clean, and disinfect areas inhabited by a person later confirmed to test positive for COVID-19.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said, “So far I know that over 200 people have been impacted, 45 positive cases, two deaths as a result of that event.”

The only Oneida County residents in attendance were the workers. None of those workers have tested positive.

