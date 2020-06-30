Oneida County advises of possible COVID-19 public exposure

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department wants the public to know they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The incidents happened at the following locations and dates:

Wednesday June 24

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 07/08/20

Wednesday June 24

Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: BYO Laundromat

Address of exposure: Leland Avenue, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 07/08/20

Saturday June 27

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/11/20

