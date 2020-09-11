Oneida County advises of possible public exposure to COVID-19

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department has a new list of incidents where the public may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The possible exposures are:
Thursday, Sept. 3
Time of exposure: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 9/17/20
Saturday, Sept. 5
Time of exposure: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Employee Shift)
Place of exposure: Soul Bowl
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: Up to 9/19/20
Monday, Sept. 7
Time of exposure: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Wagner Farms
Address of exposure: Old Oneida Rd., Rome
Wore mask: Only when near other people
Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 9/21/20
Monday, Sept. 7
Time of exposure: 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Place of exposure: IHOP
Address of exposure: French Rd., New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes, except when seated and eating
Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 9/21/20
Monday, Sept. 7
Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Home Depot
Address of exposure: French Rd., New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 9/21/20
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Employee Shift)
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 9/22/20
The health department advises anyone who might have been at these locations during the times and dates listed to monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms develop contact your health care provider.
