Oneida County advises of possible public exposure to COVID-19

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department has a new list of incidents where the public may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The possible exposures are:

Thursday, Sept. 3

Time of exposure: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi

Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 9/17/20

Saturday, Sept. 5

Time of exposure: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Employee Shift)

Place of exposure: Soul Bowl

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Up to 9/19/20

Monday, Sept. 7

Time of exposure: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Wagner Farms

Address of exposure: Old Oneida Rd., Rome

Wore mask: Only when near other people

Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 9/21/20

Monday, Sept. 7

Time of exposure: 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: IHOP

Address of exposure: French Rd., New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes, except when seated and eating

Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 9/21/20

Monday, Sept. 7

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Home Depot

Address of exposure: French Rd., New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 9/21/20

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Employee Shift)

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 9/22/20

The health department advises anyone who might have been at these locations during the times and dates listed to monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms develop contact your health care provider.

