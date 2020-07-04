Oneida County announces 2 potential COVID-19 exposures

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced two more businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
If you were at any of the locations during the times listed below, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after your visit.
6/22 & 6/23
- Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Macy’s (employee – cashier) located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: 7/7/20
6/25
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Lucky Mey’s Market located at 1633 Oneida Street in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/9/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you should contact your doctor immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
To find a testing site near you, click here.
