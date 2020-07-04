Oneida County announces 2 potential COVID-19 exposures

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced two more businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations during the times listed below, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after your visit. 

6/22 & 6/23

  • Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Macy’s (employee – cashier) located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: 7/7/20

6/25

  • Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Lucky Mey’s Market located at 1633 Oneida Street in Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/9/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you should contact your doctor immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

To find a testing site near you, click here.

