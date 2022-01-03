Oneida County announces four new COVID-19 deaths

(WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced nearly 2,000 new cases over the New Year Holiday weekend.
1,869 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and four died, including three on Sunday, January 2.
Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Jan. 2.
- 1,869* new positive cases, 41,544 total. *(includes 12/30-1/2)
- 12/30: 888
- 12/31: 487
- 1/1: 257
- 1/2: 237
- 3,291 active positive cases.
- 12.7% positivity rate.
- 4* new COVID-19-related deaths, 597 total. *(includes 12/30-1/2)
- 12/30: 1
- 12/31: 0
- 1/1: 0
- 1/2: 3
- 5,036 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 58 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 34 unvaccinated/24 vaccinated
- 47 at MVHS.
- 5 at Rome Health.
- 6 out of county.
- 9 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 8 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 6 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 6 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 6 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 1 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 13-19 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/8 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 59% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
- The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 57 years-old.
- The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 67 years-old.
- 79% of current vaccinated COVID patients are 6 months past their completed vaccination series.