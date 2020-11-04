Oneida County announces several potential COVID-19 exposures Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The battle against COVID-19 continues in Central New York, as the Oneida County Health Department on Wednesday announced several new locations that may have recently been exposed to the virus.
If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.
Sunday, October 25:
- Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Place of exposure: St. Mark’s Church located at 440 Keyes Rd. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/8/20
Tuesday, October 27:
- Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart located at 5815 Rome Taberg Rd. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 11/10/20
- Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart located in Consumer Square
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 11/10/20
Tuesday, October 27 through Thursday, October 29:
- Time of exposure: Approximately 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. each day
- Place of exposure: Dippin Donuts located at 1169 Erie Blvd. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 11/10/20, 11/11/20 & 11/12/20
Thursday, October 29:
- Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart located in Consumer Square
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 11/12/20
Friday, October 30:
- Time of exposure: 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Price Chopper located in the North Utica Shopping Center
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 11/13/20
Sunday, November 1:
- Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Applebee’s Grill & Bar located in Consumer Square in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes, except when eating.
- Symptom monitoring period: through 11/15/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more news regarding COVID-19 and Oneida County, click here.
