Oneida County announces three new potential COVID-19 exposures

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department on Saturday announced three more businesses that may have recently been exposed to coronavirus.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after your visit.

Friday, July 3:

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford located on Meadow Street in Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/17/20

Sunday, July 5:

Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/19/20

Wednesday, July 8:

Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General located on Chenango Avenue South in Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/22/20

If you experience any symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your doctor immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Oneida County also announced two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday, which brings the county’s coronavirus death toll to 106.

