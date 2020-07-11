Oneida County announces three new potential COVID-19 exposures

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department on Saturday announced three more businesses that may have recently been exposed to coronavirus.
If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after your visit.
Friday, July 3:
- Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Hannaford located on Meadow Street in Clinton
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/17/20
Sunday, July 5:
- Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Hannaford located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/19/20
Wednesday, July 8:
- Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Dollar General located on Chenango Avenue South in Clinton
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/22/20
If you experience any symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your doctor immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
To find a coronavirus testing site near you, click here.
Oneida County also announced two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday, which brings the county’s coronavirus death toll to 106.
