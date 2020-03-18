Oneida County confirms second positive coronavirus case

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday morning, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente confirmed that a second person has tested positive for coronavirus in the county.
No other information was released. We do not know the name of the person, their gender, or if the person traveled abroad.
Picente is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday at 3 p.m. to release more information.
