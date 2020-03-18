Live Now
Governor Cuomo set to make 11:30 a.m. announcement
Oneida County confirms second positive coronavirus case

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday morning, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente confirmed that a second person has tested positive for coronavirus in the county.

No other information was released. We do not know the name of the person, their gender, or if the person traveled abroad.

Picente is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday at 3 p.m. to release more information.

