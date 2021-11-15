Oneida County COVID-19 update for November 12th – 14th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Nov. 14.

  • 389* new positive cases, 31,079 total. *(includes 11/12-11/14)
    • 11/12: 203
    • 11/13: 116
    • 11/14: 70
  • 1,310 active positive cases.
  • 5.7% positivity rate.
  • 4* new COVID-19-related deaths, 517 total. *(includes 11/12-11/14)
    • 11/12: 1
    • 11/13: 1
    • 11/14: 2
  • 1,942 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 55 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 36 unvaccinated/19 vaccinated
    • 39 at MVHS.
    • 10 at Rome Health.
    • 6 out of county.
      • 15 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
        • 13 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 10 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 9 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 8 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 5 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
    • 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 30-39 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
    • 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b

