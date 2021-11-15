Oneida County COVID-19 update for November 12th – 14th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Nov. 14.
- 389* new positive cases, 31,079 total. *(includes 11/12-11/14)
- 11/12: 203
- 11/13: 116
- 11/14: 70
- 1,310 active positive cases.
- 5.7% positivity rate.
- 4* new COVID-19-related deaths, 517 total. *(includes 11/12-11/14)
- 11/12: 1
- 11/13: 1
- 11/14: 2
- 1,942 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 55 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 36 unvaccinated/19 vaccinated
- 39 at MVHS.
- 10 at Rome Health.
- 6 out of county.
- 15 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 13 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 10 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 9 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 8 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 5 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 15 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b