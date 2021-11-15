Oneida County COVID-19 update for November 12th – 14th

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man wanted for abducting a 3-year-old boy after shooting the child’s mother and another person in Sacramento was arrested early Saturday, and the boy was found safe by authorities 70 miles away.

Video captured from a security camera shows a mother struggle to hold 3-year-old Leo Norvell just before a man, who neighbors said is the boy's father, ripped him out of her arms.