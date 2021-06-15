Oneida County COVID-19 Update

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on June 14:
- 5 new positive cases, 22,279 total.
- 80 active positive cases.
- 1 new COVID-19-related death, 430 total.
- 4 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.
- 2 at MVHS.
- 2 at Rome Health.
- 1 resident are hospitalized out of county.
- 21,769 positive cases have been resolved.
- Total negative tests were not updated by NYS DOH at the time of this release.
- Total tests were not updated by NYS DOH at the time of this release.
- 80 mandatory isolation.
- 100 in mandatory quarantine.
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b
As of 5/28/21, COVID-19 case numbers are no longer released on Saturdays and Sundays. Those days are included in Monday’s totals and each day’s positive cases and deaths are broken out.
As of 2/8/21, vaccine numbers are released on Mondays and the totals are through the end of the previous week.
PLEASE NOTE: Vaccine appointments and walk-ins are currently available at various county-operated PODs. To view all dates and locations, and to book an appointment, please visit www.ocgov.net.