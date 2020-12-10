Oneida County dashboard lists 18 businesses in violations of COVID-19 guidelines

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After only one day of being live, a dashboard posted by Oneida County already lists 18 businesses that they say violated state-mandated COVID-19 guidelines.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced the county would post the dashboard earlier this week, giving the public access to the list. It includes businesses like restaurants, bars, and hotels, that have received fines between $500 and $2,000. The dashboard also includes the number of people committing the violation at the said location.

This comes as the county executive gave several recommendations, including stopping school sports, and said how he felt about possibly enacting an executive order.

“Let’s all be smart here and do what’s right. And if we need to, and we are researching a local order and an executive order right now that would enact that, at least in the immediate future through this holiday season, which is really off to the roughest start, and I don’t think any of us anticipated this second wave would be this much worse than everything we’ve seen up to now,” Picente said.

Oneida County is seeing its highest case numbers and death tolls yet. In all of November, they had 22 deaths. In the first six days of December alone, they had 12.