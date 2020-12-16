Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente gives a COVID briefing at 3 p.m.

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

UTICA, N.Y. — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is delivering a COVID briefing.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live. You can watch the briefing below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected