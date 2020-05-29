Oneida County Executive: ‘It’s a good day’ as the region enters phase two

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said Friday was “A good day, much better than we thought because we enter Phase Two.”

Less than 24 hours before Friday’s briefing, Picente was very critical of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after the administration said late Thursday no region had been cleared for phase two of the state’s reopening plan, which had been expected to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

That changed midday, when at his daily news briefing Governor Cuomo said outside health experts had reviewed the data, and concluded that it is safe for Central New York, the Mohawk Valley and three other regions to move to Phase Two.

Picente credited the residents of Oneida County for taking the necessary steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 which brought the county to phase one of reopening and today, to phase two.

“We are able to open some more businesses today, more activity, putting more people back to work,” but Picente warned that we have to “keep our eye on the ball. and we have to keep our eye on these metrics and these numbers.”

The regions cleared for phase two on Friday will now have to wait at least two weeks until they are eligible to enter into phase three.

