Oneida County Executive optimistic about Phase Three reopenings

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County is hoping by Friday that nail salons, tanning salons, and tattoo parlors will get the green light to open and restaurants can once again welcome diners inside. Those establishments are part of Phase Three in the state’s reopening plan, but there is a concern of a repeat of Phase Two delay and confusion.

“It still could have improvement but clearly, we are seeing some better signs and hopefully as we go into Phase Three, it won’t be the same confusion or lack of clarity that we had two weeks ago,” Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said.

Picente says also he wants to begin selecting members for a nursing home task force, which would address the toll the virus continues to take on seniors in nursing homes.