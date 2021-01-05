Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Tom Coyne

Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

(WUTR) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

When making the announcement, Picente stressed that he had been extra careful regarding social distance protocols and was regularly being tested.

Picente said that he does not have any virus symptoms. The county executive canceled the scheduled Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 briefing but said that he will be holding a briefing virtually on Wednesday afternoon.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected