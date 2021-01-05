(WUTR) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
When making the announcement, Picente stressed that he had been extra careful regarding social distance protocols and was regularly being tested.
Picente said that he does not have any virus symptoms. The county executive canceled the scheduled Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 briefing but said that he will be holding a briefing virtually on Wednesday afternoon.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Can you get COVID-19 more than once? Here’s what the evidence reveals
- Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente tests positive for COVID-19
- Where is my stimulus money? How to check when your payment will be received
- Bills QB Josh Allen answers questions ahead of playoff game
- Brian Miller Reviews ‘Soul’ Now Available on Disney+
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App