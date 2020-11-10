Oneida County Health Department seeking volunteers for COVID-19 assistance

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is in need of volunteers to assist with daily COVID-19 tasks, which can include contact tracing.

“Our Health Department has been working 24 hours a day seven days a week to keep this virus at bay, but we are at a crucial point in this fight,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “Cases are rising faster than ever before and we need everyone to do their part to keep our community safe.”

Volunteers are needed to make phone calls to notify patients of positive test results and to contact the contacts of positive cases to trace exposures for quarantine. All volunteers must sign a HIPPA agreement and liability waiver, and complete the John Hopkins contact tracing training program online.

If you are interested in volunteering, email volunteer@ocgov.net.