Oneida County Health Department warning of possible coronavirus exposures at multiple locations

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, the Oneida County Health Department issued a press release with their latest coroanvirus numbers, as well as a number of locations with possible coronavirus exposure. The list of locations is below:
6/12/20
- Time of exposure: 9:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Café Domenico
- Address of exposure: Genesee St., Utica
- Wore mask: No
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 6/26/20
6/13/20
- Time of exposure: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Place of exposure: BJ’s
- Address of exposure: River Rd, Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Through 06/27/20
6/13/20
- Time of exposure: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Aldi
- Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Through 06/27/20
6/13/20
- Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Ocean Blue
- Address of exposure: Columbia St., Utica
- Wore mask: No
- Symptom monitoring period: 6/27/20
6/15/20
- Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. -10 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart
- Address of exposure: Rome Taberg Rd, Rome
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/29/20
6/15/20
- Time of exposure: 10 a.m.-10:15 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Lowes
- Address of exposure: Erie Blvd West, Rome
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/29/20
6/16/20
- Time of exposure: 3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart
- Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/30/20
6/16/20
- Time of exposure: 4 p.m. -5 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart
- Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 6/30/20
6/17/20
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. -3 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Burlington Coat Factory
- Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/1/20
