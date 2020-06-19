Interactive Maps

Oneida County Health Department warning of possible coronavirus exposures at multiple locations

Coronavirus
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, the Oneida County Health Department issued a press release with their latest coroanvirus numbers, as well as a number of locations with possible coronavirus exposure. The list of locations is below:

6/12/20

  • Time of exposure: 9:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.
  • Place of exposure: Café Domenico
  • Address of exposure: Genesee St., Utica
  • Wore mask: No
  • Symptom monitoring period: up to 6/26/20

6/13/20

  • Time of exposure: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.    
  • Place of exposure: BJ’s
  • Address of exposure: River Rd, Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes                                                                                           
  • Symptom monitoring period: Through 06/27/20

6/13/20

  • Time of exposure: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.        
  • Place of exposure: Aldi                                                                             
  • Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes                                                                                          
  • Symptom monitoring period: Through 06/27/20

6/13/20

  • Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Ocean Blue
  • Address of exposure: Columbia St., Utica
  • Wore mask: No
  • Symptom monitoring period: 6/27/20

6/15/20

  • Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. -10 a.m.
  • Place of exposure: Walmart
  • Address of exposure: Rome Taberg Rd, Rome
  • Wore mask: yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/29/20

6/15/20

  • Time of exposure: 10 a.m.-10:15 a.m.
  • Place of exposure: Lowes
  • Address of exposure: Erie Blvd West, Rome 
  • Wore mask: yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/29/20

6/16/20

  • Time of exposure:  3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Walmart
  • Address of exposure:  Horatio St., Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/30/20

6/16/20

  • Time of exposure: 4 p.m. -5 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Walmart
  • Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica
  • Wore mask: yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: up to 6/30/20

6/17/20

  • Time of exposure: 2 p.m. -3 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Burlington Coat Factory
  • Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica
  • Wore mask: yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/1/20

