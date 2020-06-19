Oneida County Health Department warning of possible coronavirus exposures at multiple locations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- As Central New York moves through Phase Three of the state's reopening plan, more people are getting called to return to the jobs they had before the pandemic hit the region.

But some of those being asked to return have contacted LocalSYR.com with questions about their options if they or a family member have a health issue or child care issue. We reached out to the New York State Labor Department for clarification.