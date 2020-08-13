Oneida County Health Department warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at St. Mark’s Church

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is warning of possible COVID-19 exposures at St. Mark’s Church on two different occasions. The church is located at 440 Keyes Road in Utica.

The first incident happened on August 2 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The person was wearing a mask. If you were at the church on this date and time, you are asked to monitor your symptoms until August 16.

The second incident happened on August 9 between 9 and 10 a.m. The person was also wearing a mask during this time. If you were are the church during this time period, you are asked to monitor your symptoms until August 23.