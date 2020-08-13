ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is warning of possible COVID-19 exposures at St. Mark’s Church on two different occasions. The church is located at 440 Keyes Road in Utica.
The first incident happened on August 2 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The person was wearing a mask. If you were at the church on this date and time, you are asked to monitor your symptoms until August 16.
The second incident happened on August 9 between 9 and 10 a.m. The person was also wearing a mask during this time. If you were are the church during this time period, you are asked to monitor your symptoms until August 23.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Rep. Katko secures over $1 million in funding for public housing organizations
- Syracuse Hancock International Airport project forces temporary change to flight pattern
- Department of Labor issues Lost Wages Assistance Program guidance
- Gov. Cuomo announces $17 million in funding for shoreline communities
- Oneida County Health Department warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at St. Mark’s Church
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App