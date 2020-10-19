Oneida County Health Dept. announces possible public exposures of COVID-19 from Friday

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced several potential public exposures to COVID-19 that happened on Friday, October 16. Anyone who may have been exposed is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until Friday, October 30.

Anyone who was at Red Lobster, located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford on Friday from 5 p.m to 6 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who was at T.J. Maxx located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford on Friday from 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. may also have been exposed to the coronavirus and should monitor their health.

Anyone shopping at Five Below located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms as well.

Anyone who visited Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm located at 1175 Hillsboro Road in Camden on Friday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19.

Visitors to the Walmart located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford on Friday from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. were also potentially exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Customers who visited Walgreens located at 49 Kellogg Road in New Hartford from 9:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. will also need to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their primary care provider for guidance on COVID-19 testing.