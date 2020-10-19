Oneida County Health Dept. announces possible public exposures of COVID-19 from Friday

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced several potential public exposures to COVID-19 that happened on Friday, October 16. Anyone who may have been exposed is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until Friday, October 30.

Anyone who was at Red Lobster, located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford on Friday from 5 p.m to 6 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who was at T.J. Maxx located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford on Friday from 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. may also have been exposed to the coronavirus and should monitor their health.

Anyone shopping at Five Below located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms as well.

Anyone who visited Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm located at 1175 Hillsboro Road in Camden on Friday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19.

Visitors to the Walmart located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford on Friday from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. were also potentially exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Customers who visited Walgreens located at 49 Kellogg Road in New Hartford from 9:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. will also need to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their primary care provider for guidance on COVID-19 testing.

