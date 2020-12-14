Oneida County introduces texting tool for contact tracing

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Oneida County began using a mobile texting app to expand on COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in the county.

“Community spread continues to be a major concern in Oneida County, and this new tool will boost our ability to contact trace positive COVID-19 cases,” said County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “Our Health Department has been working around the clock to stem the tide of these rising cases, and this will allow our contact tracers to quickly reach out to a large amount of people using less staff, which will greatly increase the efficiency of the process.”

The app, RumbleUp, a powerful P2P texting platform trusted by hundreds of organizations and campaigns across the country to quickly engage any size audience via SMS or MMS. It will allow the Health Department to notify thousands of people simultaneously of their positive test results and provide them with important follow-up instructions for isolation.

“We know that people respond to text messages faster than phone calls or emails, and our first priority is to reach people as fast as possible and share positive test results. This technology allows us to do that,” added Picente.

So how does it work? A text will be sent that provides a link to additional information. No personal information is shared. The information that will be provided to positive COVID-19 patients by the Health Department through RumbleUp will include instructions for isolation, notifying close contacts, limiting contact with housemates, practicing proper hygiene and what to do if symptoms worsen.

“Texting is a popular, quick, easy way to share information,” said County Director of Health Phyllis Ellis, BSN, MS, FACHE. “This app will allow the Health Department to give accurate, necessary information to more people in less time. The better we are able to do this, the faster isolation and quarantining can happen.”