Oneida County issues several more potential COVID-19 exposures

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York continues to see coronavirus cases, and Oneida County announced several locations throughout the county that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 on Sunday.
If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days after your visit to that location.
June 13th
- Time of exposure: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Carter’s located at 4773 Commercial Dr., New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/27/20
- Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart located at 4765 Commercial Dr., New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/27/20
June 14th
- Time of exposure: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Juliano Farms located at 2357 State Route 5, Utica
- Wore mask: No
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/28/20
- Time of exposure: 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Hannaford located at 4593 Commercial Dr., New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/28/20
- Time of exposure: 3 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: CoreLife Eatery located at 4517 Commercial Dr., New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/28/20
June 15th
- Time of exposure: 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Hannaford 4953 Commercial Dr., Hannaford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: 6/29/20
June 17th
- Time of exposure: 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Hannaford located at 4953 Commercial Dr., New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/1/20
- Time of exposure: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee Street, Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/1/20
- Time of exposure: 8:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Stewart’s located at 220 Clinton Road, Clinton
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/2/20
- Time of exposure: 11:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Byrne Dairy located at 7767 NY-5, Clinton
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/2/20
June 19th
- Time of exposure: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart located at 4765 Commercial Dr., New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/3/20
- Time of exposure: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Daikers located at 161 Daikers Circle, Old Forge
- Wore mask: No
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/3/20
- Time of exposure: 5 p.m.– 5:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walgreens Drive Thru located at 1750 Genesee Street, Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/3/20
If you experience any symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your doctor immediately and get tested for COVID-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing
