CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — After a particularly deadly month for Onondaga County coronavirus, other Central New York counties are also suffering the loss of people due to COVID-19.

Since Friday, September 10, Oneida County has lost four to COVID-19, and Madison County lost one. There are 47 new cases in Madison County and 224 new positive cases with 14 in the ICU in Oneida County.

Additional information about these recent victims has not been released.