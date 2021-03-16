Oneida County offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for homebound residents

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County is partnering with Upstate Family Health Center to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents.

The county has 500 doses that will be administered on Friday, March 19.

“As we work around the clock to vaccinate everyone possible in Oneida County, we must also seek out and protect our vulnerable residents who do not have the means to access all of the options we have provided,” County Executive Anthony Picente said. “Thankfully, with partners like Upstate Family Health Center, we can take our doses right to our homebound residents and ensure they are safeguarded as well.”

Any Oneida County resident over the age of 18 who is homebound due to a disability or mobility impairment is eligible to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccination on March 19th. Nurses from the Upstate Family Health Center will administer the in-home doses and the county will provide observation and health monitoring.

An appointment is required and can be scheduled by calling 315-798-5439.

Oneida County Health Department teams will also be deployed to administer vaccine to mobility-restricted occupants of various residential homes as part of the March 19th distribution.