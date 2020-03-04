Oneida County officials address coronavirus at press conference; 2 people test negative for the virus

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, along with Oneida County Director of Health Phyllis D. Ellis, held a press conference to discuss coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the county announced that two people who had traveled to Italy from Oneida County were being tested for possible coronavirus. On Wednesday, it was announced that both had tested negative for the virus.

“The majority of people exposed will have no symptoms at all. If you are young and healthy, you might have been exposed and you will never know, just like the flu,” Ellis said.

During the press conference, Picente reminded residents to stay home if they were sick to help restrict the spread of both coronavirus and the flu.

Picente said, “Remember, we are still in the midst of flu season. They’re still a big part of what people are dealing with. Today is my first day back after having flu A. It’s not pretty and we’re dealing with it throughout the state and nation.”

The Oneida County Health Department has a new website set up to answer questions about coronavirus.

