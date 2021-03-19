Oneida County opening COVID vaccine waiting list to those aged 50 and up

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Oneida County opened up its vaccine waitlist at its county-operated PODs to those who are 50 and older.

“As COVID-19 vaccine supply increases, we may have extra doses available at our Oneida County-operated PODs until current eligibility requirements expand,” Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said. “To this end, we have created a waitlist for county residents 50 and older to sign up to be notified when that occurs. This government will continue to do all it can to get shots in arms until New York State sees fit expand vaccine eligibility to the entire adult population as it should.”

Anyone who is over 50 can add their name to the waiting list at www.ocgov.net. Those who signup at the website will receive an email, text message, or phone call from Oneida County instructing them to apply for an appointment to receive a dose should it become available. Oneida County also periodically sends out text messages to residents alerting them of POD events, appointment availability, and other important COVID-related information.

Oneida County currently has appointments available for all eligibility groups at the following county-operated PODs: