Oneida County potential public COVID-19 exposures at hotel and graduation party

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is warning residents of possible public exposures of the coronavirus.

The first is at Vescio’s Franklin Hotel located at 301 South James Street in Rome. A diner was at the restaurant on June 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus should monitor themselves for symptoms until July 9.

The second exposure on June 27 happened at a graduation party that took place at Stittville Fireman’s Field on Route 365 in Stittville. The person attending the party was there from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. This person was not wearing a mask. Anyone in attendance should monitor themselves for symptoms until July 11.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or a loss of taste or smell.

If symptoms occur contact your primary healthcare provider or the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5431 for further guidance on testing.