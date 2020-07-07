Oneida County potential public COVID-19 exposures at hotel and graduation party

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is warning residents of possible public exposures of the coronavirus.
The first is at Vescio’s Franklin Hotel located at 301 South James Street in Rome. A diner was at the restaurant on June 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus should monitor themselves for symptoms until July 9.
The second exposure on June 27 happened at a graduation party that took place at Stittville Fireman’s Field on Route 365 in Stittville. The person attending the party was there from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. This person was not wearing a mask. Anyone in attendance should monitor themselves for symptoms until July 11.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or a loss of taste or smell.
If symptoms occur contact your primary healthcare provider or the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5431 for further guidance on testing.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Legislature rejects plan to let citizen volunteers draw Onondaga County legislative districts
- Real ID deadline pushed back to 2021
- Baseball Hall of Fame receives federal funding for ‘Safe at Home’
- Tracking the Tropics Week 6: Storm surge, contraflow, and the buoy network
- Oneida Indian Nation makes changes to health & safety plan for casinos
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App