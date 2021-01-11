Oneida County ready for Phase 1b of vaccinations

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Still in isolation because he is positive for COVID-19, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said the county is moving forward with its plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine distributed as quickly as possible.

Picente says there were a few glitches over the weekend at the county’s “POD” or Point of Distribution at Mohawk Valley Community College, but they still managed to administer 878 doses of the vaccines, shy of the 1,000 they had hoped to distribute.

Picente says the county initially received about 3,000 doses, another 1,200 are expected to arrive Tuesday.

He’s also pleased the governor is now allowing counties to vaccinate those in group 1b.



He says the county has budgeted more than $2 million to hire people approved to administer the vaccine in New York State, as well as clericals to help as the county sets up additional PODS to administer the vaccine. More than 275 applications have been received for the positions.

The county, Picente says, is also looking to set up a drive-thru vaccination POD, at the old Griffiss airbase, hopefully by the weekend.

You can schedule a vaccination appointment on the county’s website.



Kinney to provide COVID-19 vaccine to those 75 and older

Seniors 75 and over are also eligible in group 1b. He says those residents who cannot set up an appointment online can call the county office for the aging and continuing care at 315-798-5456.

