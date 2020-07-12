Oneida County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths Sunday; 5th consecutive day with at least 2 deaths

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department on Sunday tragically announced three more people died from COVID-19. This is the fifth consecutive day the health department has reported at least two deaths, the longest such streak for Oneida County since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Over the last five days, Oneida County has lost 11 neighbors to COVID-19 and in total, they have lost 109 people to the virus.

The consistent multiple deaths in a single day could be seen as concerning, given the fact that New York State as a whole, has reported only about eight deaths per day over that span. Furthermore, the state only reported five deaths on Sunday, while Oneida County alone reported three.

Although COVID-19 deaths may be slightly increasing in Oneida County, the number of new coronavirus cases per day has stayed relatively steady. On Sunday, Oneida County’s three-day average for new coronavirus cases was about 12, and that number has generally been declining throughout the month of July.

Over the past five days the county has lost 11 people. Oneida County’s deadliest five-day stretch was from June 9 until June 13, when they lost 16 people to coronavirus.

