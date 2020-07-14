Oneida County reports eight more instances of possible exposure to COVID-19

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Health Department officials are advising of possible public exposures to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at eight different locations.
Below are the dates, times and locations as provided by the health department:
Friday, July 10
Time of exposure: 9:15 a.m. to 9:25 a.m.
Place of exposure: Pet Supplies Plus
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/24/20
Friday, July 10
Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.
Place of exposure: New Hartford Post Office
Address of exposure: Campion Road, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/24/20
Friday, July 10
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Place of exposure: Lowe’s
Address of exposure: Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/24/20
Friday, July 10
Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.
Place of exposure: Kinney Drugs
Address of exposure: Franklin Avenue, Clinton
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/24/20
Friday, July 10
Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.
Place of exposure: Dollar General
Address of exposure: Chenango Avenue, Clinton
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/24/20
Friday, July 10
Time of Exposure: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Place of Exposure: JCPenney
Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring Period: up to 07/24/2020
Saturday, Jul 11
Time of exposure: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/25/20
Sunday July 12
Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Place of exposure: Circle K
Address of exposure: State Route 12, Sangerfield
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/26/20
