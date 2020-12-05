UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County ended the work week on a grim note Friday, as County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. reported another record day of new COVID-19 cases, with 273 people testing positive for the virus.
The bad news didn’t stop there for Oneida County Friday, as it was announced two more people passed away from the virus, both from local nursing homes.
As of Saturday morning, 81 people in Oneida County are hospitalized with the virus and nearly 2,300 people are in mandatory isolation.
Picente says the county is using every tool at their disposal to slow the spread.
Oneida County reported more cases than Onondaga County Friday, and Onondaga has more than double the population.
For more news regarding COVID-19 and Oneida County, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s animal art auction ends at 8 p.m. Saturday
- Watertown Police investigating fight that led to a stabbing Friday night
- Got an Echo or Ring? Soon, Amazon will use them to share your internet with a new ‘Sidewalk’ network – unless you opt out
- Drop off your teddy bears at Syracuse Crunch’s Teddy and Toys Toss Saturday
- Oneida County reports their most COVID-19 cases in a single day Friday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App