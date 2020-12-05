Oneida County reports their most COVID-19 cases in a single day Friday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County ended the work week on a grim note Friday, as County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. reported another record day of new COVID-19 cases, with 273 people testing positive for the virus.

The bad news didn’t stop there for Oneida County Friday, as it was announced two more people passed away from the virus, both from local nursing homes.

As of Saturday morning, 81 people in Oneida County are hospitalized with the virus and nearly 2,300 people are in mandatory isolation.

Picente says the county is using every tool at their disposal to slow the spread.

Oneida County reported more cases than Onondaga County Friday, and Onondaga has more than double the population.

