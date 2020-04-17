Live Now
Oneida County residents asked to monitor symptoms after possible COVID-19 exposure at 3 local stores

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department has released a warning for residents to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 after a possible exposure.

On April 11, 2020 an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was reported to have been at the following locations:

  • Beer Here, New Hartford Shopping Center from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Peter’s Cornucopia, New Hartford Shopping Center from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Bremer’s Wine & Liquor, 4684 Commercial Drive, New Hartford from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Risk to the public is low to medium as the individual was wearing a mask.

Anyone in these locations on that date, should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 25 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop.

According to the health department, you do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

