Oneida County set to make coronavirus announcement at 3 p.m.

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is scheduled to make an announcement regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Click on the player above to stream the press conference live.
