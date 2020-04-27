Live Now
Oneida County: Stores not enforcing facemask requirement could face fines

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says businesses could face fines if they do not enforce the requirement that people wear some sort of face-covering when at a store.

Picente is frustrated with retailers that post signs saying no one without a mask will be admitted, but do nothing to enforce it.

He said he witnessed it himself at several locations this past weekend.

The county executive says he issued an executive order that will make businesses that don’t enforce the order subject to a civil fine.

Picente says everyone needs to follow the guidelines for masks, social distancing, and to stay at home in order to increase the community’s chances of reopening businesses and other activities.

“Remember, reopening can only occur if the numbers go down. If people are not adhering to the practices and the restrictions that have been put in place for their own safety, it (reopening) will be delayed even further.” Picente said.

He says the county will make some 50,000 masks available to localities for distribution.

Picente made his comment at his Monday briefing, where he also announced that one additional person from the county died as a result of COVID-19.

That brings the total deaths in the county to 15.

