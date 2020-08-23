Oneida County suffers 3 COVID-19 deaths in the last 2 days

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County had a deadly weekend with COVID-19, as three people who live within the county passed away due to coronavirus over the past two days.
The three deaths bring the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 120.
Oneida County had limited the number of COVID-19 deaths recently. Before this weekend, there had only been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Oneida County since July 27.
As a whole, New York State continues to make great progress in defeating COVID-19, but the recent uptick in deaths in Oneida County is something to keep an eye on.
As of Sunday, there were 90 active cases of COVID-19 in Oneida County, and nine people in the hospital battling coronavirus.
