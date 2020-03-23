Oneida County: Three new cases, county closes remote testing sites

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente reported Monday three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to ten.

Picente says one of the new cases that tested positive was already hospitalized.

Another case is a county resident hospitalized in another county.

The third case is quarantined at home.

The county also announced that it was ending the testing at remote sites established at Rome Hospital and Mohawk Valley Health Systems.

Picente says it was because of a shortage of supplies.

He says testing is being reserved for the seriously ill and health care workers.

If you are experiencing mild symptoms, stay home, get rest, and monitor your temperature.

If your symptoms get worse, contact your health care provider and they can arrange for a test or hospitalization.