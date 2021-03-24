Oneida County to create 18+ vaccine waiting list; hands out ‘We’ve been vaccinated stickers

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With an abundance of vaccines on hand, Oneida County announced Wednesday it was creating a waiting list for those between 18 and 49 years old to receive leftover vaccine doses.

Currently, New York State limits the vaccine to those 50 or older, those with medical conditions that put them at risk, or people whose job is on a list of priority recipients. Counties can vaccinate anyone if there is a leftover vaccine and there is a danger it would expire before it could be given to those on the state’s eligibility list. You can sign up online for the waiting list.

Madison County announced it was creating a similar list. Onondaga County has a waiting list for excess vaccine doses for those between the ages of 40 and 50.

“The key to pushing through to the other side of this pandemic is to vaccinate as many people as possible,” County Executive Anthony Picente said. “Whether it’s expanding the eligibility to more of our community, reaching more people who have limited access to dosages or reassuring customers, family and friends that our businesses and homes are safe and protected, we must move Oneida County forward.”

Picente added the county health department was in the process of vaccinating more than 100 homebound residents. Last week, he said, the county in partnership with Upstate Family Health Center.

The county executive says residents and businesses can get “We’ve Been Vaccinated” stickers to place on their business or home to encourage people to “come on in.” The stickers are free and can be ordered online.